The "Insights into European OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive study delves into the dynamic world of over-the-air (OTA) updates in the automotive industry, shedding light on market growth drivers, restraints, and impactful use cases for key players like Stellantis and Renault.

The study's extensive analysis of leading European OEMs, including BMW, Volkswagen Group, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Group, uncovers the number of OTA updates offered per category and showcases their OTA capabilities in firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) and software-over-the-air (SOTA) technologies.

With a focus on capturing business growth, the study identifies three strategic growth opportunities for industry participants to capitalize on the ever-evolving OTA landscape.

Explore the roadmap of automotive innovation with insights into OTA update strategies that will shape the industry's future.

The report segments OTA updates into 12 categories:

Powertrain

Infotainment Services

Connected Services

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems/Autonomous Driving (ADAS/AD)

Chassis

Remote Services

Bug Fixes

User Manuals

Health

Wellness

and Well-being (HWW)

Passive Safety

Active Safety

Comfort/Convenience

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BMW

Jaguar Land Rover

Renault

Stellantis

Volkswagen Group

Volvo Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Introduction to OTA Updates

OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: How and Why

Key Participants and OTA Update Types

OTA Update Segmentation

Automotive OTA Updates: A Timeline

OTA Update Trends Affecting On-demand Feature Adoption

OEMs Recalling Vehicles with and without OTA Updates: A Case Study

OTA Updates: The Future

OTA Updates: Restriction-bound Services

4 Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: Europe

UNECE Regulation on Software Updates (OTA) and Software Update Management Systems (SUMS) R156

Cybersecurity Regulations WP.29, Europe

GDPR: Data Protection Principles

GDPR: Automotive Ecosystem

5 Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: North America

California Consumer Privacy Act (Automotive)

Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act

Colorado Privacy Act

Virginia and West Virginia Release Laws Governing OTA Updates

Categories of Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region

Cybersecurity Regulations, China

Impact of Privacy Data Regulations on OTA Updates

6 BMW OTA Updates by Segment

BMW OTA Updates: A Snapshot

BMW OTA Updates: A Timeline

BMW OTA Update Comparison by Segments

BMW OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

7 Volkswagen Group OTA Updates by Segment

VW Group OTA Updates: A Snapshot

VW Group OTA Updates: A Timeline

VW Group OTA Updates: Comparison by Segments

VW Group OTA Updates: Penetration by Subsegments

8 Jaguar Land Rover OTA Updates by Segment

JLR OTA Updates: A Snapshot

JLR OTA Updates: A Timeline

JLR OTA Updates: Penetration by Subsegments

9 Volvo Group OTA Updates by Segment

Volvo Group OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Volvo Group OTA Updates: A Timeline

Volvo Group OTA Updates: Comparison by Segments

Volvo Group OTA Updates: Penetration by Subsegments

Case Study: Stellantis STLA Platform

Case Study: Renault OTA Updates

10 Overall OTA Update Penetration by Segments in EU OEMs

European OEMs: OTA Update Snapshot

European OTA Updates: Number of OTA Updates by Segments

European OEMs: Comparison by Number of OTA Updates

Segment/Category Benchmarking by Automakers

European OEMs: OTA Update Summary

EVs vs Non-EVs: Comparative Analysis of EV OEMs

11 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Revenue Opportunities for OEMs from In-cabin Features and Technology

Growth Opportunity 2: Continuous Software Updates for Improved Vehicle Performance and Reliability

Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Autonomous Vehicles and EVs

12 Appendix

Subsegments: Powertrain

Subsegments: Infotainment

Subsegments: Connected Services

Subsegments: Chassis

Subsegments: ADAS/AD

Subsegments: Comfort/Convenience

13 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8g4s3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230825371128/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900