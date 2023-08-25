Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 | ISIN: DE0007664039 | Ticker-Symbol: VOW3
Xetra
25.08.23
15:50 Uhr
111,74 Euro
-0,44
-0,39 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,82111,8616:07
111,86111,8816:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BMW
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BMW AG96,59-0,20 %
JAGUAR LAND ROVER PLC95,580,00 %
RENAULT SA36,600+0,62 %
STELLANTIS NV16,764+1,34 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ111,74-0,39 %
VOLVO AB B18,296+0,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.