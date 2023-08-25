TikaMobile Launches Conversational and Generative AI Solutions to Empower Life Sciences Field Teams

Revolutionizing Field Operations: TikaMobile Unveils AI Solutions for Enhanced Scientific Insights and Decision-making.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Software company TikaMobile has launched conversational and generative AI solutions, powered by ChatGPT that enhance the efficiency of field teams. The advanced AI solution covers three primary areas: publication analysis, medical insights and engagement analysis, and SOP and field info guidance.

TikaMobile Is now Powered By ChatGPT

TikaMobile's novel solution leverages an AI chat module implemented with the TikaMSL platform, offering users the flexibility of using it as a standalone solution or integrating it seamlessly with existing CRMs.

The publication analysis element of TikaMobile's solution enables field medical teams to better understand the scientific share of voice (SSOV) through systematic comparative analysis of scientific literature. Users can ask questions based on trends, point of view, sentiment, competitive outlook, etc.

TikaMobile's advanced conversational and generative AI reduces the time for field medical teams to research the work of their key opinion leaders (KOLs) and access critical industry trends for optimized decision-making.

Through medical insights and engagement analysis, TikaMobile enables teams to answer on-demand queries about gathered medical insights, the impact generated by these data, and the outlook of KOL engagements. These smart AI capabilities can help create ad-hoc reports for broader use cases beyond field medical teams.

"Medical Affairs is challenged with increasingly difficult-to-manage data and need for fulfilling complex objectives while showcasing the impact. TikaMobile aims to elevate the performance of planning and execution among field medical using generative AI. We see teams using this to gain visibility into unstructured data and converting insights into action," said Manish Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, TikaMobile.

TikaMobile's SOP and field info guidance components equip medical field teams with AI-driven FAQ functionality. TikaMobile's generative AI learns from real-world customer SOPs and guidelines, keeping medical teams keenly informed about the best approach toward regulating complex activities.

TikaMobile launched these latest offerings in response to recent trends in medical affairs and omnichannel marketing, complementing healthcare personnel (HCP) engagement with AI and machine learning precision.

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile is a Strategic Planning and CRM+BI provider dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the life sciences industry. Tikamobile offers a comprehensive suite of products, including TikaMSL (solution specifically designed for Medical Affairs), TikaDevice (commercialization and sales enablement for Medical Devices), TikaPayer (dedicated for helping Market Access manage payers), TikaPharma (catered to pharmaceutical sales teams), and TiKaNAM (for national account managers). The company works towards empowering the life sciences with mobile and analytical advantages.

