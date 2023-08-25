Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2023 | 16:11
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List (208/23)

Effective Friday, September 1, 2023, the Equity Derivatives Fee List for Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will be
amended as described below. 

Fees for non-exchange transactions

 -- For market makers, fees for non-exchange transactions will be charged in
   accordance with the market maker fee list (section 1.5), instead of the
   proprietary fee list (section 1.4).
 -- Non-exchange transactions will be accounted for when determining a market
   maker's yearly accumulated volume under the different fee schedules.
 -- For end-customer accounts (section 1.3) and the proprietary fee list,
   regarding the different volume discount models:
   -- Non-exchange transactions will be accounted for when determining an
    account's monthly volume.
   -- The same (lower) discounted fee will be charged for non-exchange
    transactions as for exchange transactions.




Volume discounts for Swedish stock options

The volume discount model for individual transactions in Swedish stock options
(section 1.5.4) will be revised and applied as follows. 

 -- Swedish MM fee levels 1a and 1b:
   -- The applicable normal rate for the respective fee level will be charged
    up to a transaction size of 500 contracts.
   -- A reduced rate of SEK 0.52 per contract will be charged in the
    transaction size interval 501 - 5,000 contracts.
   -- Fees will be capped at 5,000 contracts per transaction.

 -- Swedish MM fee level 2 and Nordic MM fee levels 1 and 2:
 -- The applicable normal rate for the respective fee level will be charged up
   to a transaction size of 5,000 contracts.
 -- Fees will be capped at 5,000 contracts per transaction.
 -- A maximum 500 contracts per transaction will be accumulated to a market
   maker's yearly accumulated volume.



Changes to MM fee level 2 for Swedish single-stock derivatives

A new normal rate of SEK 0.52 per contract is introduced for other transactions
(non-electronic) on Swedish MM fee level 2 (section 1.5.4). 

Other Changes

 -- Monthly and segment models are removed from the market maker fee list.
 -- MPS transaction fees will be the same as for other transactions
   (non-electronic).
 -- Section 1.4.5 regarding a Nordic volume discount model is removed.



Please find a draft version of the amended fee list, with changes marked in
red, attached to this notice. 

For contact information, please see the attached notice file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1162447
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.