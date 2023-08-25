NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List (208/23)

Effective Friday, September 1, 2023, the Equity Derivatives Fee List for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will be amended as described below. Fees for non-exchange transactions -- For market makers, fees for non-exchange transactions will be charged in accordance with the market maker fee list (section 1.5), instead of the proprietary fee list (section 1.4). -- Non-exchange transactions will be accounted for when determining a market maker's yearly accumulated volume under the different fee schedules. -- For end-customer accounts (section 1.3) and the proprietary fee list, regarding the different volume discount models: -- Non-exchange transactions will be accounted for when determining an account's monthly volume. -- The same (lower) discounted fee will be charged for non-exchange transactions as for exchange transactions. Volume discounts for Swedish stock options The volume discount model for individual transactions in Swedish stock options (section 1.5.4) will be revised and applied as follows. -- Swedish MM fee levels 1a and 1b: -- The applicable normal rate for the respective fee level will be charged up to a transaction size of 500 contracts. -- A reduced rate of SEK 0.52 per contract will be charged in the transaction size interval 501 - 5,000 contracts. -- Fees will be capped at 5,000 contracts per transaction. -- Swedish MM fee level 2 and Nordic MM fee levels 1 and 2: -- The applicable normal rate for the respective fee level will be charged up to a transaction size of 5,000 contracts. -- Fees will be capped at 5,000 contracts per transaction. -- A maximum 500 contracts per transaction will be accumulated to a market maker's yearly accumulated volume. Changes to MM fee level 2 for Swedish single-stock derivatives A new normal rate of SEK 0.52 per contract is introduced for other transactions (non-electronic) on Swedish MM fee level 2 (section 1.5.4). Other Changes -- Monthly and segment models are removed from the market maker fee list. -- MPS transaction fees will be the same as for other transactions (non-electronic). -- Section 1.4.5 regarding a Nordic volume discount model is removed. Please find a draft version of the amended fee list, with changes marked in red, attached to this notice. For contact information, please see the attached notice file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1162447