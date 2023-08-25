Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023
25.08.2023
Yum! Brands: Clinton Lewis Went From Getting a Job as a Cook for KFC at Age 16 to Owning 3 Stores

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by AfroTech

A Dream Come True

His desire would manifest in 2023. Today, Lewis is a proud owner of three KFC stores in Baltimore, MD.

This follows after serving eight years as an area manager for KFC, where he expanded the operational restaurants across New York from 12 to 20. In 2011 he then became director of operations for KEDIS Enterprises, a multi-brand franchise organization that has maintained an annual revenue of over $50 million.

Continue reading here.

Yum! Brands, Friday, August 25, 2023, Press release picture

Photo Credit: Clinton Lewis / KFC / Bloomberg. Courtesy of AfroTech

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777170/Clinton-Lewis-Went-From-Getting-a-Job-as-a-Cook-for-KFC-at-Age-16-to-Owning-3-Stores

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
