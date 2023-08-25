EQS-News: Fiven ASA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
PRESS RELEASE
Oslo, 25th August 2023 at 16:00 CET
Fiven ASA - Second Quarter Results 2023
Against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical volatility, disruptions in European energy supply chains, and an environment characterized by rising interest rates and high inflation, Fiven has showcased its adaptability and resilience. The group effectively utilizes its dual-pillar strategy to navigate these intricate economic challenges, as evident from its robust performance in customized markets in recent years. Fiven maintains a steadfast confidence in its capacity to generating robust economical results, even amidst uncertainties in the market.
For further information, please contact:
Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 25 August 2023.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
25.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1712135 25.08.2023 CET/CEST