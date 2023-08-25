EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Fiven ASA - Second Quarter Results 2023



25.08.2023 / 17:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 25th August 2023 at 16:00 CET

Fiven ASA - Second Quarter Results 2023 The Q2 2023 total revenues reached EUR 40.7m representing a reduction of -19.9% versus Q2 2022. This is sequentially in line with Q1 2023 at 40.5m. The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 12.4m, versus EUR 15.2m in Q2 2022 (-18.4%). Q1 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 13.0m In spite of a lower performing core market, Fiven has largely managed to maintain revenues and adjusted EBITDA from the previous quarter through a growing share of customized products and a positive impact from currency Cash Flow from Operations reached EUR 11.4m compared with EUR 6.2m Q2 LY The cash balance ended at EUR 25.7m, up from EUR 18.9m at year end 2022 The June 30 leverage ratio stood at 0.95 Against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical volatility, disruptions in European energy supply chains, and an environment characterized by rising interest rates and high inflation, Fiven has showcased its adaptability and resilience. The group effectively utilizes its dual-pillar strategy to navigate these intricate economic challenges, as evident from its robust performance in customized markets in recent years. Fiven maintains a steadfast confidence in its capacity to generating robust economical results, even amidst uncertainties in the market.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5145K_1-2023-8-25.pdf For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 25 August 2023. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



