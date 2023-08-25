Irico says it has posted revenue of CNY 1.28 billion ($176.65 million) for the first half of the year, while Daqo has announced a share repurchase program. Irico New Energy says that it unaudited first-half results show revenue at CNY 1.28 billion ($176.65 million), from CNY 1.09 billion a year earlier. However, it reported a net loss of CNY 147.5 million, in contrast to a net income of CNY 61.1 million in the first half of 2022. It said it is expanding photovoltaic glass capacity, enhancing strategic customer cooperation, and continuing efforts to reduce product costs. Daqo New Energy said that ...

