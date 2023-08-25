A Japanese team is working on a solar water splitting system with a 12% solar-to-hydrogen efficiency, while UK researchers have identified the reason why graphene's dense crystalline structure is much more permeable to protons. Japanese researchers, led by the University of Tokyo and the Artificial Photosynthetic Chemical Process Technology Research Association (ARPChem), claim to have achieved a solar-to-hydrogen efficiency above 10% in a water-splitting system. They used a photoelectrode with a tantalum nitride nanorod structure and a dual copper-indium-selenium (CuInSe2) solar cell with a ...

