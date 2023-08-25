Atari Inc.: Atari Drops Limited Edition Summer Camp Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced the Atari Summer Camp Collection , a limited edition collection of clothing and accessories from the Atari Club . The collection celebrates a unique moment during the early 1980s when Atari operated summer camps for aspiring computer programmers. The 80s-inspired collection consists of t-shirts, tanks, totes, caps, hats and more. The Atari Summer Camp Collection drops today and is available for only two weeks on atari.com .



In concert with the Summer Camp drop, Atari launched open enrollment for the Atari Club. The Atari Club is a nexus for connecting Atari with fans and partners, creating shared experiences and collaborating on future projects. The goal of the Atari Club is to create opportunities to engage in fresh, exciting ways and infuse elements of gaming culture into everyday experiences.

"We are excited to share this collection which celebrates the generation of young developers who were inspired by the emergence of the video game industry'" said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. "Atari fans can look forward to many more drops as we continue to explore Atari's legacy and chart a path into the future."

The new collection is inspired by the Atari Computer Camps, a network of summer camps for aspiring programmers that Atari operated in the 1980s. The camps blended a comprehensive computer education and programming curriculum with a more traditional camp experience including social activities, sports, swimming, music and arts.

Three exclusive items from the Summer Camp drop will be available via the Coinbase OnChain Summer program. The exclusive items can be purchased at onchainsummer.xyz until August 30, 2023.

Find all Atari Summer Camp product images in the press kit here: https://uberstrategist.link/atari-summer-camp-capsule-presskit .

Every item in the collection is available worldwide. To see the collection and learn more about the Atari Club, please visit atari.com .

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and join the community on Discord .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Atari Club

The Atari Club is an expression of Atari's history, its present and its future. It is a nexus for connecting with fans and partners, and together exploring Atari and collaborating on future projects. The Atari Club is an immersive platform that creates opportunities to engage in fresh, exciting ways and infuse elements of gaming culture into everyday experiences.

Members get exclusive access to products before the public, collaborate on designs, game with peers, and help shape the future of Atari. Learn more and sign up at www.atari.club