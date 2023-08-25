Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 JUNE 2023
Number of shares: 50 785 696
Number of exercisable voting rights: 78 784 880
Number of theoretical voting rights: 79 132 819
