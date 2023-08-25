Cintas Adds Forbes Best Employers for Women to List of Honors

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) has earned further recognition for its workplace practices after being named recently to Forbes' 2023 Best Employers for Women list. Forbes' annual ranking was created to help women identify companies that serve their needs and for companies to evaluate their own support of women in their workplaces.

"We are very intentional and deliberate about our culture here at Cintas," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "Our corporate culture is the foundation of everything we do and guides how we run our business. Our goal is to foster a workplace environment that allows every one of our employee-partners to succeed. We have unbelievably talented women throughout our company. We want to make sure they are fulfilled, happy and successful at Cintas, so we continue to attract and retain even more extraordinary talent to help drive our business ahead."

Karen Carnahan, currently a member of Cintas' Board of Directors, is a former 35-year Cintas employee-partner. She joined Cintas in 1979 as an accountant and rose through the ranks to Vice President and Treasurer then Vice President of Corporate Development before she was tapped as President and COO of the company's former Document Management business. When that business merged with Shred-It in 2014, she served as its COO until her retirement in 2015. Carnahan was elected to Cintas' Board in 2019.

Like Schneider, Carnahan credits the Fortune 500 company's culture for its success - especially its influence on creating opportunities and support for its female workforce.

"You can't overstate the power of the corporate culture," Carnahan said. "When I joined the company back in 1979, I said to myself, 'This company is truly unique.' Our culture is the distinct thing that's made us successful as a company and has also created tremendous opportunities for women that I have not seen at other companies."

Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2023 list was determined in partnership with global research firm Statista. About 40,000 women were asked to rate their company in areas such as working environment, salary, and employee diversity, and if they would recommend their company to a friend or family member. Other questions evaluated their perspectives on their employers' pay equity, parental leave policies, leadership training programs for women and employer responses to workplace issues. Statista conducted additional research into women's representation in company's executive management and board positions to help round out the rankings.

"We know that our employee-partners value our support in all areas of their lives, especially outside of work," said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "We look to offer an outstanding menu of benefits to our employee-partners - and that's especially true for women and mothers. We've intentionally expanded support for mothers and parents in recent years and continue to seek opportunities to help them in and out of work," Langenkamp added.

Melanie Barstad, another Director on Cintas' Board, worked at the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for 23 years before retiring in 2009 as President of Women's Health in its Medical Device and Diagnostics Division. She also served as the co-chair of Johnson & Johnson's world-renowned Women's Leadership Initiative. She's been a Director at Cintas since 2011 and recognizes Cintas' dedication to its employee-partners - including its female workforce.

"Cintas is committed to diversity," said Barstad. "We're committed to inclusiveness. We're committed to doing the right thing for our employee-partners and for the women that work here. And I'm honored and humbled to be able to be part of Cintas, and to be a part of bringing attention to the women at Cintas."

