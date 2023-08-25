DLT Resolution Inc. Unveils Management Enhancements and Shares Promising Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC:DLTI) is excited to present a comprehensive update to its esteemed shareholders, highlighting recent milestones and plans for the future.

New Leadership: Welcoming Drew Reid as CEO

As of August 16, 2023, the board warmly welcomed Drew Reid to its directorial team. Subsequent to this appointment, Mr. John Wilkes gracefully resigned from his role as CEO, and all other positions held, thereby designating Mr. Drew Reid as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

John S. Wilkes, who has served the board and shareholders with dedication, expressed his sentiments about stepping down: "It has been a privilege to contribute to the growth of this company and its shareholders. Personal circumstances have led me to pass on the baton to a new management team to lead the company into its next phase. I'm proud of the relationships fostered with the team and shareholders, and I have full confidence that the new management will steer the company to new horizons."

Drew Reid, reflecting on his new role, shared, "The DLT Resolution team appreciates Mr. Wilkes' unwavering commitment during challenging times. It's an honor to step into this position, and I'm dedicated to building upon past achievements and propelling the company to greater success."

A Glimpse into Drew Reid's Accomplished Background

Mr. Reid boasts an illustrious 34-year tenure in the finance industry, encompassing private equity, mergers and acquisitions, publicly traded and privately-owned entities. His experience spans roles in commodities trade desks, bond, equities, and currency trading with reputable institutions, including Bank of Tokyo from c1990 to 1992, CIBC from c1988 to 1990, and Burns Fry from c1987 to 1988. Throughout his career, Mr. Reid has played a pivotal role in cultivating profitable ventures, rejuvenating struggling companies, guiding businesses to the public market, and effectively managing diverse aspects of businesses. His expertise extends across areas such as vision, strategy, partnerships, customer relations, regulatory compliance, government engagement, and technology innovation. Presently, Mr. Reid also serves as the Executive Chairman of Ciscom Corp, a flourishing CSE-listed enterprise.

Advancements and Strategy Implementation

In the first half of 2023, DLT Resolution has attained several milestones. The company has diligently filed its 2021 10K Audited Annual Report, along with its 2022 Quarterly reports for Q1, Q2, and Q3. The process of auditing the 2022 year-end financials is underway, paving the way for the filing of the respective 10K report. Anticipated in the following weeks are the submissions of the 2023 Q1 and Q2 reports. The strategic objective following this is to facilitate the trading of the company's shares on the OTC Pink and/or OTC QB market.

Setting the Stage for Future Success

The initial half of 2023 witnessed a strategic move by the company to divest its operating subsidiaries in Ontario, Canada, with the exception of the DLT Telecom division. The management team remains committed to the reduction of outstanding debt through means such as equity conversions and negotiated settlements.

Pioneering Mergers and Acquisitions

DLT Resolution's management is currently in the throes of negotiations for the acquisition of new operations. The objective is to significantly augment the company's sales and profitability, ushering in a new era of growth.

This comprehensive update exemplifies DLT Resolution's commitment to strategic evolution, enhanced leadership, transparent communication, and steadfast growth. The future holds tremendous promise as the company charts a course towards unparalleled success in the industry.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. has undergone transformative evolution, focusing on driving advancements in telecommunications and technology. Our core operations center around strategic Software as a Service (SAAS) acquisitions, enabling us to seize opportunities in the dynamic world of tech companies and cutting-edge technologies.

At the forefront of our pursuits lies the realm of SAAS, where we revolutionize how businesses operate and engage with their clientele. Through these acquisitions, we empower organizations to leverage state-of-the-art solutions for electronic remote voting, data services, and more.

DLT Resolution Inc. is more than a company; it's a catalyst for technological transformation. We are driven by the pursuit of groundbreaking solutions that empower businesses to navigate the digital era with confidence and embrace the limitless possibilities of telecommunications and technology.

Welcome to the future, where innovation is our foundation and technology is our compass.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

www.dltresolution.com

1 (800) 463-5465

