Visual Edge IT, Inc.: Visual Edge IT Honored With Pax8 Beyond Award at Beyond 2023

NORTH CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Visual Edge IT announced it has recently received the first-ever Pax8 Beyond Partner Award in the Non-Profit Partner of the Year category during Pax8's inaugural Beyond conference. The awards program recognizes partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace.

"Winning this award validates our efforts and dedication to partnering with non-profits," shared Daniel Wintin, Sr. Manager, Command Center Services, Visual Edge IT. "It is an honor to be recognized for our relationship with non-profit organizations. Our shared values drive us to continue our expansion of and collaboration with charitable groups. Receiving the award on behalf of Visual Edge IT was truly humbling."

Held in Denver, CO, Beyond 2023 provided Pax8 partners three days of immersive learning and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders, custom-built breakout sessions, and an expo hall with over 80 sponsoring vendors. Dozens of awards were presented during the final day of the conference, showcasing the incredible transformation, impact, and success these partners are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8.

Wintin adds, "Pax8 recognizing our success in serving nonprofit organizations, strengthens our partner relationship. It is a testament to the successful teamwork, support, and communication that have contributed to our partnership."

"Our partner community is significantly impacting the channel through their dedication to enabling small-midsized business worldwide with cloud technology," said Rob Rae, Chief Vice President of Community and Ecosystem at Pax8. "It was exciting to celebrate their achievements alongside their peers at our inaugural Beyond conference. These awards recognize their continued focus on empowering their customers with advanced solutions, which is driving their business and transforming the industry."

