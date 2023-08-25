Anzeige
Freitag, 25.08.2023
Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price 

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) 
Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price 
25-Aug-2023 / 19:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 August 2023 
Convatec Group Plc 
("Convatec" or "the Company") 
Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price 
On 2 August 2023, the Board of Directors of Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company") declared an interim 
dividend of 1.769 cents per share ("Interim Dividend"). This Interim Dividend is to be paid on 28 September 2023 to 
shareholders on the share register as of 18 August 2023 ("Record Date"). The Interim Dividend is payable in cash, in 
sterling to holders of ordinary shares. The chosen exchange rate for this payment is USUSD1.282 /GBP1.00, determined on 1 
August 2023, giving a total sterling dividend of GBP28,226,583. A scrip dividend will be made available for this Interim 
Dividend, allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares. 
The "Calculation Price" for the issue of new ordinary shares under the scrip dividend scheme is: 
221.0 pence for each new ordinary share. 
This is equivalent to 1 new share for approximately 160.14 shares held prior to the ex-dividend date of 17 August 2023. 
The Calculation Price is the average of the middle market quotations of a Convatec share, derived from the London Stock 
Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive business days from 17 August to 23 August 2023 (inclusive). 
The latest date for receipt of elections to participate in the scrip dividend scheme for the Interim Dividend is 7 
September 2023. Shareholders must return their mandate form by 5pm (BST) or otherwise input their CREST elections to be 
received by the Company's registrar, Computershare, by 3pm (BST) on 7 September 2023. Elections received after this 
deadline will apply to subsequent dividends only. Unless revoked by you, your scrip dividend election will apply for 
all future dividends for which a scrip dividend is offered. Evergreen elections for CREST shareholders cannot be 
accepted and elections will revert to cash by default after the payment of each dividend. 
Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at https://www.convatecgroup.com/investors/shareholder-centre/ 
dividend-information/ 
TIMETABLE 
Key dates in respect of the scrip dividend scheme for the Interim Dividend are: 
Ex-dividend Date                         17 August 2023 
Record Date                           18 August 2023 
Scrip calculation price determined                17-23 August 2023 (inclusive) 
Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in uncertificated form 3.00 p.m. on 7 September 2023 
Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in certificated form  5.00 p.m. on 7 September 2023 
Announcement of the total amount of new shares to be issued   15 September 2023 
Dividend payment date                      28 September 2023 
Dispatch of statement in accordance with section 7 of Scheme   28 September 2023

Enquiries

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 267296 
EQS News ID:  1712219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712219&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2023 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)

