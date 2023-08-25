Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on August 24, 2023 (the "2023 AGM").

A total of 29,052,820 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the 2023 AGM, representing 61.07% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of July 24, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting. All five director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 24, 2023 were re-elected as follows:

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Against Michael Farrant 29,052,820 100.00% - - Ashley Kirwan 29,052,820 100.00% - - Andrew Malim 29,052,820 100.00% - - Thomas Puppendahl 29,052,820 100.00% - - Michael Skutezky 28,552,820 98.28% 500,000 1.72%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also unanimously approved the re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company and unanimously re-approved the Company's stock option plan as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

Outcome of the Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 29,052,820 100.00% - -

Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan

Outcome of the Vote Votes For Votes Against Carried 29,052,820 100.00% - -

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol (CSE: NBRK).

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-278-4149

E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

