Aimed Alliance: Groups File Amicus Brief to Shed Light on Harmful Drug Sourcing Tactics

Health care providers and consumer organizations inform federal court of the harms caused by alternative funding programs.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Twenty-four organizations representing health care consumers and providers have filed an amicus brief in a federal lawsuit challenging the practices of a company operating an alternative funding program on behalf of employer-sponsored health plans. The civil matter, AbbVie Inc., v. Payer Matrix LLC, is before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

Alternative funding programs require consumers with health insurance to obtain charitable or other assistance to access their medically necessary treatments. Patient assistance programs (PAPs) are intended to help underinsured and uninsured individuals, not individuals with commercial insurance, access treatment. However, alternative funding programs require that commercially insured consumers obtain their medication through PAPs, which enables health plans to reduce their prescription drug spending.

The amicus brief, organized by Aimed Alliance, describes alternative funding programs' harmful impact on patients. According to Ashira Vantrees, Counsel to Aimed Alliance, "PAPs are intended to be a safeguard to ensure that underinsured and uninsured individuals can access what would otherwise be an unaffordable treatment. If these programs continue to be exploited by alternative funding programs, which make PAPs less able to serve the intended individuals, PAPs will eventually cease to exist, threatening the health of all consumers who truly rely on these programs."

The amicus brief contends that alternative funding programs like the defendant's may fail to disclose critical information to consumers, interfere with the patient-provider relationship, result in harmful delays in access to treatments, discriminate against low-income individuals, jeopardize the sustainability of PAPs, and constitute unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The plaintiff recently asked the federal court to grant an injunction to limit how the defendant advertises its program and prohibit the defendant from "contacting patients and health care providers and relying on sham specialty drug exclusions to falsely claim that patients no longer have insurance coverage" for medically necessary drugs.

Read the amicus brief and view the list of 23 co-signers here.

For more information on health insurance industry alternative funding programs, read Aimed Alliance's "Alternative Funding Programs: The Cost Saving Program That Could Cost You," available here.

