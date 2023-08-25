Route1 Inc.: Route1 Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2023 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2023.

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q22023 Q12023 Q42022 Q32022 Q22022 Q12022 Revenue Subscription and services 1,159 1,086 1,103 1,326 1,854 1,911 Devices and appliances 3,026 3,486 2,279 5,519 5,251 2,781 Other (1) 3 6 2 9 3 Total revenue 4,184 4,575 3,388 6,847 7,114 4,695 Cost of revenue 3,011 2,897 2,032 4,842 5,015 2,572 Gross profit 1,173 1,678 1,356 2,005 2,099 2,123 Operating expenses 1,533 1,805 1,859 1,802 1,972 2,012 Operating profit 1 (360) (128) (503) 203 127 111 Total other expenses 2, 3 280 177 1,223 139 183 112 Net income (loss) (640) (305) (1,726) 64 (56) (1)

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

3 For Q4 2022, the Company wrote down its deferred tax asset and liabilities with a net impact of ($1,141).

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q22023 Q12023 Q42022 Q32022 Q22022 Q12022 Application software 343 456 475 804 1,402 1,483 Other services 816 630 628 522 452 428 Total 1,159 1,086 1,103 1,326 1,854 1,911

Other services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q22023 Q12023 Q42022 Q32022 Q22022 Q12022 Technology life-cycle maintenance and support 310 285 300 275 214 209 Professional services 506 345 328 246 238 219 Total 816 630 628 521 452 428

Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q22023 Q12023 Q42022 Q32022 Q22022 Q12022 Adjusted EBITDA 3 (27) 219 (142) 543 459 446 Amortization 332 346 361 340 332 335 Operating profit (360) (128) (503) 203 127 111

3 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Jun 30 2023 Mar 31 2023 Dec 31 2022 Sep 30 2022 Jun 30 2022 Mar 31 2022 Cash 27 80 79 103 299 481 Total current assets 3,563 3,691 4,901 5,445 4,593 3,618 Total current liabilities 8,484 8,001 8,825 9,629 9,012 8,147 Net working capital (4,921) (4,329) (3,924) (4,184) (4,419) (4,529) Total assets 10,571 11,016 12,355 14,826 13,909 12,574 Net bank debt and seller notes 3,350 3,344 3,042 3,018 2,515 2,297 Total shareholders' equity 936 1,499 1,765 3,209 2,883 2,774

As of August 25, 2023, there are a total of 2,275,000 options currently outstanding under the stock option plan.

Business and Operations Metrics

Further to the Company's prior news releases, shareholder calls and webcast presentations, Route1 has communicated operating metrics that it believes assist in establishing whether the Company's business model is generating shareholder value. The Company is adapting to an increasingly difficult competitive environment and is achieving success in the automatic license plate recognition technology component of its business. It is the Company's goal to demonstrate success through cash flow generation that provides for impactful debt reduction and improved returns on invested capital, and additionally justifies scaling the business model.

Further in In today's update, we have added a third metric, quarterly fixed costs.

A. Gross profit (GP) generated from non-MobiKEY and other Route1 software application sales on a quarterly basis needs to achieve and maintain a minimum value of US $1.15 million ("Benchmark A"). Gross profit is defined as revenue less devices and appliances direct costs but does not include other direct costs including salaries, wages and consulting fees, bad debts and travel expenses.

in US 000s Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Quarter Value $ 794 $ 1,163 $ 862 $ 1,231 $ 896 $ 876

B. Recurring ALPR support contracts need to grow to in excess of US $1.0 million in annualized revenue ("Benchmark B")Route1 started the 2022 fiscal year at a base of US $595,000 per annum.

in US 000s Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Quarter Value $ 228 $ 212 $ 222 $ 213 $ 168 $ 165 Annualized Value $ 912 $ 848 $ 888 $ 852 $ 672 $ 660

C. Fixed costs including amortization need to not exceed CAD $1.65 million per quarter ("Benchmark C").

In 000s of CAD dollars Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Cost of revenue 1,533 1,805 1,859 1,802 1,972 2,012

Operating Results Commentary

Route1's second quarter operating performance was negatively impacted by reduced levels of transactional revenue generated by device and appliance sales, and a continued reduction in MobiKEY software application revenue.

The MobiKEY application software and Route1's next generation cloud-based secure remote access and user authentication offering, MobiKEY X, will continue to see a revenue reduction throughout the 2023 year.

The MobiKEY technology's successful path forward is being significantly challenged by stiff competition from cloud based enterprise offering providers, specifically Microsoft 365, to secure the U.S. Department of Defense's user mobility and remote access requirements.

Route1 is having success in growing its turnkey engineering services business model that leverages video capture technologies.

Route1 is building a larger "book" of recurring revenue generated by technology life-cycle maintenance and support contracts / end users as shown in Benchmark B above.

Route1's second half of 2023 will see an increase in activity and associated gross profit related to the new business model. The company expects that each of the third and fourth quarter's gross profit, as described in Benchmark A ,should be in excess of USD $1.0 million.

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

Route1 will not hold a shareholder conference call and web cast to discuss second quarter 2023 results but will after the release of its third quarter 2023 results in late October 2023.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

