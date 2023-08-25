Local and national 'Dogg lbs' master distributors to attend Snoop Dogg concert hosted by Hempacco's management team

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco") plans to host a VIP pre-concert party at Snoop Dogg's upcoming concert in Irvine, California on Sunday, August 27, 2023. As part of the High School Reunion Tour, Snoop Dogg is touring the US with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and more and plays at the FivePoint Amphitheater. Local and national master distributors who carry the "Dogg lbs" product line will also attend the concert with the Hempacco team.

Hempacco, a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, understands the importance of building solid relationships with its salespeople and distributors. To foster this connection, Hempacco extended a special invitation to enjoy an unforgettable experience together. They invited these valued partners to witness the electrifying live performance of legendary artists Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa in Irvine.

This exclusive event will be an opportunity for entertainment and a unique opportunity for Hempacco to showcase the Snoop Dogg line "Dogg lbs" (pronounced "dog pounds") hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies. Earlier this year, Hempacco partnered with Snoop Dogg to launch a consumer goods company to develop hemp-derived products, including gummies, rolling paper, and blunt tubes, with more categories to be announced.





HPCO Hosts Snoop Dogg Pre-Concert Party



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/178567_hpco_hosts_snoop_dogg_pre-concert_party.jpg

"I am so excited to attend the Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa concert alongside some members of my exceptional team," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "This is a fun way of bonding with our master distributors from all over the country and show them our new line of Dogg lbs gummies."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, regulatory and third-party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178567