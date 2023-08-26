Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 26.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Warum dieser Biotech-MicroCap ganz oben auf Ihrer Watchlist stehen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.08.2023 | 01:54
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SolidCAM World 2023 Virtual Conference LIVE Stream Broadcast September 5-6, 2023

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidCAM, a world leader in CAM Software and Technical and Post-Processor Support for CNC Machining, will be live streaming their annual conference on September 5th and 6th.

SolidCAM provides the CAM solution you need for faster, more efficient machining, seamlessly integrated and associative in SOLIDWORKS, Solid Edge and Inventor.

SolidCAM experts will highlight the latest module updates and enhancements, and will showcase the latest version of SolidCAM.

"SolidCAM World is an important event for our Customers, Prospects and Resellers", said Dr. Emil Somekh, SolidCAM's CEO. "The live stream broadcast gives us the opportunity to show everyone around the world what SolidCAM provides to make their CNC machining businesses more profitable and more productive."

SolidCAM provides the CAM solution you need for faster, more efficient machining, seamlessly integrated and associative in SOLIDWORKS, Solid Edge and Inventor. SolidCAM's iMachining saves 70% and more in CNC machining time, increases tool life five times and more, and provides optimal automatic Feeds & Speeds with the patented Technology Wizard.

SolidCAM's industry leading Multi-Channel Mill-Turn & Swiss-Type CAM includes post-processors for all complex Mill-Turn & Swiss-Type CNCs. Users optimize their machining with SolidCAM's Multi-Channel synchronization and see complete Machine Simulation for safer machining.

SolidCAM Additive provides the complete Solution for cost effective, combined 3D Metal Printing and CNC Machining. With Hybrid Manufacturing, 3D print your part in metal, then CNC finish it, saving costs vs. traditional manufacturing. SolidCAM's extensive machining knowledge helps guide the entire process from design to 3Dprinting, and to CNC machining.

Register for the SolidCAM World 2023 LIVE stream via the link below:

https://www.solidcam.com/scw/pr-2023

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jack Maner
Marketing Manager
Email: jack.maner@solidcam.com
Phone: 866-975-1115

SolidCAM - The Solid Platform for Manufacturing

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194770/Pen_Manufacturing_SolidCAM_Swiss_Citizen_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194817/SolidCAM_Solid_Platform_Manufacturing_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidcam-world-2023-virtual-conference-live-stream-broadcast-september-5-6-2023-301910457.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.