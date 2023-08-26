Ljubljana, Slovenia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2023) - ERCframe.com announces the publication of a report on applying for the Employee Retention Credit (ERC/ERTC) in 2023. The report offers essential information about the credit for 2023, access to an eligibility calculator, and advice on choosing a CPA to facilitate the application process.

The report aims to alert potential claimants that there is still time to apply in 2023, but ERCframe.com encourages them to apply as soon as possible. This is because the waiting time for businesses to receive funds from the IRS will likely increase as the agency processes more applications in the coming months.

The new article comes in response to recent updates to the ERC allowing employers who received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to claim the credit for qualified wages in obtaining PPP loan forgiveness. Employers may still benefit from these updates, even though the ERC ended in late 2021.

Created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the ERC was a refundable payroll tax credit originally administered for qualified wages paid between March 13, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. The ERC was intended to help businesses retain employees, even if the effects of the pandemic forced them to stop working during the covered period.

The article reminds employers that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs (IIJA) Act retroactively eliminated most employers' ability to claim the ERC for wages paid after Sept. 30, 2021. However, they can still retroactively claim credits for qualified wages of up to $7,000 per employee per quarter paid during the first three quarters of 2021.

By partnering with one of the largest ERC/ERTC specialist companies in the US, ERTC Express, which operates nationwide and has office locations in New York, NY; Tampa, FL; Nashville, TN; Atlantic, GA; and Los Angeles, CA; ERCframe.com has assisted thousands of businesses in receiving refunds. The company boasts a team of tax experts who guide clients step-by- step through the intricate ERC application process, ensuring they obtain the maximum allowable rebate for their specific situation.

"If you're a business owner who's been affected by the pandemic, we have a solution that can help you get your maximum IRS refund," a company representative, Primoz Pintar, explained. "All you need to do is fill out a short form, and our ERC experts will do the rest at no cost to you. If you're eligible, you'll only be charged a fee if you get the credit from the IRS."

