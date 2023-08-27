Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 27.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Innocan meldet +1.000% Gewinnsteigerung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2023 | 12:38
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai - The Crypto Event of the Year

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2023 / The event, known as a Crypto Whales Meeting Point, brings together over 7,000 visitors from 120 countries on October 24-25.

Blockchain Life, Sunday, August 27, 2023, Press release picture

Global crypto investors, funds, government officials, miners, developers and promising startups come together in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrencies and Web3 at the 11th Blockchain Life Forum

Get details and buy a ticket.

More than 80 world-known speakers from the innovative companies are going to share their analytics and world-changing ideas. Among them:

  • H.E. Justin Sun (Founder of TRON)
  • Alexander Chehade (General Manager in Binance)
  • Reece Merrick (Senior Director at Ripple)
  • Miriam Kiwan (VP of MENA at Circle)
  • Fred Thiel (CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings)
  • Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Jets.Capital and Listing.Help)
  • Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)
  • Tone Vays (Trader, Economic Trends Expert and Analyst, ex-VP at JP Morgan Chase)

What else to expect:

  • Over 150 leading companies at the expo (top exchanges, mining companies, startups and etc)
  • Startup Pitch with Tier-1 funds as jury and attendees in conference hall
  • Unique online app for finding contacts and vacancies in the crypto industry - Networking 2.0.
  • Quick acquaintances in the Speed Networking area and many other formats for new connections
  • Legendary AfterParty in one of the best world clubs
  • One of the largest independent awards - Blockchain Life Awards 2023
  • A huge number of side events around the dates of the event

Hurry up and buy your ticket now here.

PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Blockchain Life

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777414/Blockchain-Life-2023-in-Dubai--The-Crypto-Event-of-the-Year

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.