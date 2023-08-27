UBM: UBM Development AG nominated Peter Schaller as the fourth member of the Management Board of UBM Development AG for the term of 1 November 2023 to 31 October 2028. Peter Schaller will be responsible for all technical affairs at UBM from 1 November 2023, including the areas of Timber Construction, Green Building and Quality Management.UBM: weekly performance: -13.08% CA Immo: CA Immo, the real estate group specializing in high-quality office space, can report a good operating performance record for the first half of the year 2023. The results for the first six months show, among other things, a significant increase in rental income (+12%) and strong income from the sale of non-strategic properties (sales result of €112m, FFO II +122%), resulting in a 121% increase in EBITDA. In ...

