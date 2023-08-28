Base Resources Limited - FY23 Final Dividend - Key dates and information

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

AIM and Media Release

28 August 2023

Base Resources Limited

FY23 Final Dividend - Key dates and information

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) provides the following information about the final dividend of AUD 4.0 cents per share, unfranked (FY23 Final Dividend) announced today.

Key dates

The key dates for the FY23 Final Dividend are as follows:

Event Date Ex-date Friday, 8 September 2023 Record date Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP Monday, 11 September 2023 Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBP Wednesday, 13 September 2023 Payment date Thursday, 28 September 2023

Payment currency and method

The FY23 Final Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling. The FY23 Final Dividend will be paid by direct credit only. See below for details about how depositary interest holders may provide or update their banking details.

The FY23 Final Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date (Monday, 11 September 2023). This exchange rate and the corresponding GBP amount will be announced on Wednesday, 13 September 2023.

Conduit foreign income

The FY23 Final Dividend will be wholly paid from conduit foreign income. Non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will therefore not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY23 Final Dividend.

Depositary interest holder banking and tax information

Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare. To provide or update their banking details and ensure their other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should visit www.investorcentre.co.uk and register an account or login to an existing account in respect of their holding by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 11 September 2023.

Depositary interest holders may also provide or update their banking details by completing a Dividend Mandate Form and returning that form to Computershare. Dividend Mandate Forms can be obtained by contacting Computershare:

by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or

by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk .

Dividend Mandate Forms should be returned to Computershare by post to:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road

Bristol, BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

This release has been authorised by the Base Resources Disclosure Committee.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

