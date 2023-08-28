Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2023) - Snip & View Technology, a pioneer in digital innovation, proudly announces the launch of Snip & Float, a state-of-the-art screen capture tool. This revolutionary product will change how users interact with screenshots, offering a seamless and clutter-free experience.







Snip & Float distinguishes itself with a snipping tool's unparalleled ability to instantly capture, store, and view screenshots without cumbersome editing software. This robust referencing tool enables rapid access to screenshots, allowing snippets to float above all applications. This intuitive functionality enhances the entire snipping experience, making it an invaluable addition rather than a replacement for existing tools.

Brent Johnson, Product Manager for Snip & View, enthusiastically shared, "Snip & Float is a catalyst for productivity. The unique floating snippets feature an intuitive design to transform the screen capture landscape. We envision it as an indispensable asset for professionals, researchers, and anyone striving for efficiency in visual information management."

While Snip & Extract continues to be celebrated for its speed and ease of use, Snip & Float changes the game. Johnson shares, "It's different to anything else on the market. Explore our website, watch the videos, read the blog posts, and you'll understand its uniqueness. It's a leap forward in screen capture technology."

Key Features of Snip & Float:

Instant Capture and Preview: Seamless capture, storage, and instant viewing of screenshots.

Floating Snippets: Intuitive movement and management of screenshots for a clutter-free screen.

Snippet Holder: Organized preview and storage of snippets in one accessible location.

Quick Comparison: Easy referencing and comparison of visual content, from documents to images.

Availability and More

Snip & Float is now available for purchase, with a 7-Day Free Trial for those eager to experience this tool.

"What sets Snip & Float apart is its intelligent design that simplifies referencing and comparison," Johnson added. "It's about enhancing productivity and saving time. Snip & Float is crafted to simplify your workflow, whether you analyze documents or research online. We're excited to bring this innovation to our users."

