Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETG1 | ISIN: NO0010272065 | Ticker-Symbol: X5A
Tradegate
25.08.23
14:02 Uhr
3,635 Euro
+0,020
+0,55 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMSC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMSC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5853,62509:41
3,5903,62009:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEGON NV4,773+0,59 %
AMSC ASA3,635+0,55 %
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO ADR3,5000,00 %
RUSH ENTERPRISES INC58,000,00 %
WOLTERS KLUWER NV110,65+0,55 %
ZHOU HEI YA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0,3100,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.