Nexen Tire wins design award IDEA for Mars-themed concept tire Mearth

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it has been rewarded the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2023 as a finalist for its concept tire Mearth.

The IDEA Design Award, which is celebrating its 43rd anniversary this year, is an internationally renowned design award organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Along with Germany's Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award, it is regarded as one of the top three global design awards.

This year's winning entry is the result of a collaboration between product design students affiliated with the Busan Design Promotion Center's Korea Design Membership Plus (KDM+) program and industry-academic partnerships.

The Mearth tire is a transformable tire designed for use on Mars. It has a mode that allows it to change shape to improve drivability by expanding the tread area with special materials. It also has protruding sidewalls that enable land cultivation on Mars' harsh terrain.

"We are committed to continue developing products with unique designs and technological competitiveness in order to increase the value of our brand," stated a NEXEN TIRE representative.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. NEXEN TIRE produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. NEXEN TIRE supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

