NNIT A/S: NNIT lifts 2023 outlook and presents preliminary Q2 and H1 2023 financial figures

Following improved business performance in Q2 and H1 2023, NNIT upgrades the full-year outlook and now expects to generate revenue growth of around 15% and an operating profit margin before special items of around 6% in 2023 against the previous expectations for revenue growth around 10% and an operating profit margin before special items of around 5%. Special items are still expected to amount to up to DKK 70 million in 2023.

According to preliminary and unaudited financial figures, group revenue grew by 15% to DKK 424 million (2022: DKK 368 million) in Q2 2023 and by 16% to DKK 837 million (2022: DKK 724 million) in H1 2023. The group's operating profit before special items increased to DKK 25 million (2022: DKK -18 million) in Q2 2023 and DKK 45 million (2022: DKK -34 million) in H1 2023, corresponding to an operating profit margin before special items of 5.9% (2022: -4.8%) in the quarter and 5.4% in the half year (2022: -4.7%). The solid performance was realized on the back of higher revenue and utilization as well as reduced overhead costs.

The interim report will be published around 12:30 CEST on August 31, 2023, and NNIT will host a teleconference at 14:00 CEST on the same date. The teleconference can be accessed here or at www.nnit.com under 'Investors - Events & Presentations'.

