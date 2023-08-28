Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
WKN: A3CS32 | ISIN: DK0061540341 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA
Tradegate
28.08.23
08:00 Uhr
1,176 Euro
+0,030
+2,62 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2023 | 08:12
85 Leser
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: 30/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Sebastian Koks Andreassen resigns as CEO

Company announcement 30/2023

Sebastian Koks Andreassen resigns as CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems

Kolding, Denmark, 28 August 2023 - Today, Green Hydrogen Systems has received the resignation from Sebastian Koks Andreassen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

The resignation follows Sebastian Koks Andreassen's decision to take on a new position with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. Sebastian Koks Andreassen continues as CEO until a successor is found, ensuring a smooth transition. The process to find a new CEO for Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, will be initiated immediately.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
