28.08.2023 | 10:10
Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet and Spinomenal Announce a Dynamic Partnership

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet, a globally renowned online gaming and sports betting operator, is thrilled to unveil its exciting new partnership with Spinomenal, a premier game provider known for its innovative and engaging casino games. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience for NetBet's vast community of players and deliver a wide array of thrilling titles to captivate audiences worldwide.

Both NetBetand Spinomenal share a passion for providing cutting-edge entertainment and fostering a secure and responsible gaming environment. With this partnership, NetBet strengthens its commitment to offering its players an unparalleled selection of high-quality games while expanding its portfolio with Spinomenal's unique creations.

Spinomenal has established itself as a distinguished game provider, renowned for its state-of-the-art software, visually stunning graphics, and immersive gameplay. Their dedication to delivering top-tier entertainment experiences aligns perfectly with NetBet's mission to provide players with an unrivalled online gaming experience.

NetBet players will now have the opportunity to indulge in Spinomenal's popular and captivating games, including the highly acclaimed Majestic King, Demi Gods 2, and Book Of Demi Gods 2. These titles have garnered immense popularity and accolades for their engaging gameplay, rich narratives, and rewarding features, making them instant favourites among online casino enthusiasts.

NetBet's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "This collaboration with Spinomenal is a testament to NetBet's ongoing efforts to provide an exceptional gaming experience to our players. By joining forces with Spinomenal, we are not only expanding our gaming portfolio but also raising the bar in terms of quality, variety, and player satisfaction."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com

About NetBet.com
For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world's favourite online gaming brands.
For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com


