Austria's Ökofen has developed a residential heat pump that identifies cost-effective and eco-friendly electricity in real time, in order to optimize heat production. It is now seeking a patent for its proprietary control technology.From pv magazine Germany Ökofen, an Austria-based pellet heating system supplier, has entered the heat pump business with a new fully modulating product. It is reportedly able to adjust its heat production on the basis of weather and CO2 data, electricity prices and PV production. The Greenfox heat pump has a flow temperature of up to 65 C and a system output of up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...