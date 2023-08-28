Anzeige
PR Newswire
XNK Therapeutics AB: XNK Therapeutics to present at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston

XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that Linda Brick, Head of QA, will be speaking at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston.

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual CAR-TCR Summit is the world's pre-eminent industry-leading comprehensive forum that unites the global cell therapy community across a variety of cell types (aß T, ?d T, NK, NKT, Macrophage, TIL and more), Over 1000 experts from both pharmaceutical companies, including autologous and allogeneic cell therapy drug developers, and academia participate to advance the field.

On August 30, Linda Brink will present XNK and talk about improving training and internal collaboration initiatives to address the demand for skilled workers in cell therapy manufacturing.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in acute myeloid leukemia, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Karolinska University Hospital, XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital and XNK04 in liver cancer in collaboration with a global pharma company. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that includes world-renowned NK cell experts and an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3824288/2254103.pdf

XNK Therapeutics to present at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/linda-brink,c3209719

Linda Brink

undefined

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-8th-car-tcr-summit-in-boston-301910988.html

