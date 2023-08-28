Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGEL | ISIN: NO0010816093 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DP
Tradegate
28.08.23
10:26 Uhr
1,880 Euro
-0,038
-1,98 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELKEM ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELKEM ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8491,86212:44
1,8451,86612:44
PR Newswire
28.08.2023 | 11:06
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elkem Silicon: Elkem launches UV Hg and UV LED curable silicone solutions for sustainable release coatings

LYON, France, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem launches SILCOLEASE UV POLY 126 a new 'Ready-To-Use' UV acrylate formulation especially designed for release coating of thermal labels that are self-wound without the use of a separate release liner. It guarantees the desired level of performance during the manufacturing, cutting, converting and printing stages, making it possible to develop sustainable thermal printed linerless labels and enable a circular economy.

Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. Elkem is committed to develop products needed for the green transition and minimizing the negative environmental and social impact of these products.

Elkem is offering silicone release coatings in the widest range of formats, including solvent-based, water-dilutable emulsion formulations, solventless thermal and UV. Users can choose the most appropriate system for their specific coating equipment and substrate while taking into account energy, sustainability, regulatory and safety requirements.

UV LED technology has emerged as a promising method for radiation curing silicone chemistries at specific wavelengths as an alternative to mercury vapor curing lamps. In addition to its effectiveness and flexibility compared to standard mercury lamps, UV LED provides the benefit of improved sustainability by consuming less energy and the elimination of greenhouse gas produced.

To support the Label Industry in its transition to a more sustainable footprint, and the conversion to UV LED curing, Elkem introduces new UV LED curable silicone solutions, SILCOLEASE UV LED Series.

SILCOLEASE UV LED systems utilizing Elkem photoinitiator demonstrate excellent cure and physical properties for more sustainable release coatings.

Elkem launches SILCOLEASE UV POLY 126 a new "Ready-To-Use" UV acrylate formulation especially designed for release coating of thermal labels that are self-wound without the use of a separate release liner. It guarantees the desired level of performance during the manufacturing, cutting, converting and printing stages, making it possible to develop sustainable thermal printed linerless labels and enable a circular economy.

The latest addition to the SILCOLEASE UV 100 acrylate series, SILCOLEASE UV POLY 125 fills the gap between release force that can be too light and release force that can be too tight. This formulation works well with a wide variety of permanent self-adhesives and removable adhesives. It successfully cures under Hg UV and specified UV LED parameters.

To learn more about these products, meet us at Label Expo 2023 in Brussels Expo, from September 11th to 14th on booth #7B27.

CONTACT:
Wendy Cots
Elkem Silicones
Communications Director
+ (33) 4 72 13 19 00
wendy.cots@elkem.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17898/3823100/2250221.pdf

PR_Elkem_LABELEXPO_2023

https://news.cision.com/elkem-silicon/i/f7a58285-6528-49a7-8e4e-0c8c61f32347,c3209100

f7a58285-6528-49a7-8e4e-0c8c61f32347

https://news.cision.com/elkem-silicon/i/elkem-silcolease-uv-poly-125,c3209103

ELKEM SILCOLEASE UV POLY 125

https://news.cision.com/elkem-silicon/i/elkem-silcolease-uv-poly-126,c3209104

ELKEM SILCOLEASE UV POLY 126

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elkem-launches-uv-hg-and-uv-led-curable-silicone-solutions-for-sustainable-release-coatings-301910999.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.