Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14V7P | ISIN: SE0007280326 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FN
Frankfurt
28.08.23
08:02 Uhr
0,037 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2023 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (449/23)

On August 25, 2023, Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed
its interim report for the second quarter of 2023 with information on the
Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) (KLAR, ISIN code SE0007280326, order book ID
114250) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
