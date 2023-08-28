EQS-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Conference

President Macky Sall to Deliver Presidential Keynote Address on Africa's Energy Security and Sustainable Energy Future at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023



The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( www.EnergyChamber.org ) is proud to announce that Senegalese President Macky Sall, renowned for his dedication to addressing energy poverty and sustainability while catalyzing economic growth across Africa, is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated African Energy Week (AEW) conference as the opening keynote speaker. The event, scheduled to take place from October 16-20 in Cape Town, draws attention to the critical discussions shaping the continent's energy landscape. President Sall's presence at AEW resonates as a testament to the significance of this gathering, attracting influential leaders, experts and stakeholders from the global energy sector. His insightful keynote address will set the tone for comprehensive discussions and transformative initiatives that will unfold during the conference. At the forefront of President Sall's vision lies a just energy transition, one that harnesses the potential of clean hydrocarbons such as gas for industrialization while simultaneously enhancing access to development finance across Africa. His steadfast advocacy for this balanced transition reflects the urgency of addressing the energy crisis while fostering sustainable development. Senegal's energy sector stands as a shining example of transformative growth under President Sall's leadership. On the natural gas front, President Sall has championed projects that harness Senegal's hydrocarbon potential. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, with its 15 trillion cubic feet of gas resources, is a testament to Senegal's capacity to contribute significantly to global energy security, while the Yakaar-Teranga field development further bolsters Senegal's domestic energy portfolio. Both projects are making progress and are poised to position the country as a global Liquefied Natural Gas producer and exporter. Senegal's strategic partnerships within the MSGBC region are pivotal to its energy and economic trajectory. The MSGBC region's gas industry is poised for accelerated growth in 2023. The GTA project's first gas production heralds a domino effect of industry benefits. With project partners bp and Kosmos Energy targeting early 2024 for first gas production, Senegal and the MSGBC region are set for economic growth. The Yakaar-Teranga Development and the Banda Gas Field anticipate final investment decisions in 2023, opening doors for investment opportunities across the region. New licensing rounds and drilling campaigns in Senegal, Mauritania, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea-Conakry promise a fresh slate of investment and exploration. This growth is projected to have a positive impact on the regional economy, boosting regional GDP contribution and laying the foundation for a just and inclusive energy transition. Additionally, the nation has embarked on a journey to diversify its energy sources, with an emphasis on renewable energy projects. The ambition to achieve universal access to electricity by 2025 has driven initiatives like the Senergy 2 solar project, which aims to produce 200 MW of solar energy. Additionally, Senegal's collaboration with international partners has seen the successful development of the 158 MW Taiba N'Diaye wind farm, positioning the nation as a regional leader in renewable energy integration. President Sall's visionary leadership extends across all sectors, notably through the transformative Plan for an Emerging Senegal (PES). The PES prioritizes structural economic transformation, human capital, and good governance, focusing on 27 flagship projects spanning critical sectors such as construction, logistics, and mining. The PES' strategic approach to energy and infrastructure recovery serves as the foundation for Senegal's successful transformation into an emerging economy, attracting global investment and achieving energy self-sufficiency. "He is a champion for the energy industry. He understands Oil, Gas and Renewables. Senegal's dynamic strides within the energy industry are truly commendable. The nation has embarked on a journey of remarkable transformation. From pioneering renewable energy projects to leveraging its abundant natural gas resources, Senegal is setting a new standard for energy development in Africa. The nation's commitment to sustainable progress and a balanced energy transition is inspiring, and serves as a beacon of hope for the entire continent," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. President Macky Sall's presence at AEW symbolizes a shared commitment to crafting a brighter and more sustainable energy future for Africa. As the energy landscape evolves, President Sall's visionary leadership, dedication to sustainable progress, and emphasis on a balanced energy transition will inspire discussions and guide Africa's energy transformation. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber. Download image: https://apo-opa.info/481PlMC About African Energy Week: AEW is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition, and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent's entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com



