Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its 2023 surface exploration program on the Company's 100% owned 689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located along Highway 37 within the prolific Golden Triangle region of northern BC.

The initial phase of fieldwork will consist of rock and soil sampling that follows the regional property-scale geochemical survey completed in 2022 (assay highlights provided in Figure 1). In addition to rock grab sampling the planned 2023 survey consists of up to 1300 soils that will infill and test potential expansion of highly anomalous copper (Cu) ± gold (Au) ± silver (Ag) ± molybdenum (Mo) identified in soils from previous programs at the Stain Creek, Lutz, and Hotai exploration targets. Follow-up survey work at these targets in 2022 confirmed the presence of large-scale alteration footprints, multiphase intrusions, and robust epithermal ± porphyry styles of mineralization coincident with or proximal to historical soil anomalies. The Company believes that there is significant potential to delineate new discoveries within these areas, securing a strong pipeline of future drill-ready exploration targets across multiple defined multi-kilometre copper-gold trends (Figure 1).

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "With very limited historical exploration across the 689 km2 Latham Project Torr has seized the opportunity to rapidly define our road-accessible copper-gold exploration targets at Dalvenie, Stain Creek, and Huey; in addition to our work on the Gnat Pass copper-gold porphyry deposit. Our initial planned 2023 efforts will focus on completing the work of upgrading Stain Creek to drill-ready status. While additional soil surveys have the potential to establish Lutz and Hotai as significant new copper-gold exploration targets, further indicating the prolific copper-gold endowment throughout our 100% owned project."

Figure 1. Latham Project boundary with exploration targets from the 2022 geochemical survey annotated with select assays from 2022 rock grab samples.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/178569_79413bdd342bc818_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

