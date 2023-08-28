Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the opportunity to provide mobile security services for the Ottawa O-Line Light Rapid Transit ("LRT") expansion.

Currently, Zedcor is providing a total of 15 MobileyeZ security towers to 3 entities associated with Kiewit Corporation. Sites being secured include equipment storage yards, light maintenance and storage facilities and five LRT stations under construction on the O-Train West Extension. Over the next month, the Company anticipates that this will expand to 20 MobileyeZ security towers and peak demand for this project will be up 26 MobileyeZ. Construction for the western extension is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO said: "We are extremely pleased to be awarded this opportunity. This further solidifies our expansion across Canada as we provide technology enabled security services to help reduce costs and provide better security solutions to critical infrastructure projects. Kiewit Corporation is a repeat customer whom Zedcor has provided services to on critical infrastructure projects in Western Canada. With Zedcor's expansion to Eastern Canada, we are now able to provide them with MobileyeZ throughout the country. This agreement demonstrates that our clients recognize that Zedcor's MobileyeZ are uniquely equipped to provide better security to linear construction projects than traditional security guards and that our unparalleled service model drives repeat business."

In addition to the Company's award of the O-Line LRT expansion, Zedcor is also pleased to announce that it has been awarded the mobile security contract for the Canadian National Exhibition ("CNE"). The CNE is an annual event that takes place at Exhibition Place in Toronto for three weeks with approximately 1.5 million visitors. Zedcor's MobileyeZ will be used for afterhours security as well as enhancing internal surveillance capabilities during operating hours, which will be handled by CNE's on site security team, allowing the CNE to respond to and review for potential customer and employee safety or liability incidents. Providing MobileyeZ for large events such as the CNE provides Zedcor the opportunity to showcase our equipment, technology and capabilities outside of traditional security in a highly visible environment.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and is currently the parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Zedcor is a technology enabled business that is changing how physical security services are provided to businesses. Zedcor operates throughout Canada with service centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

The Company operates a fleet of over 700 proprietary MobileyeZ security towers, equipped with high resolution, technology-based cameras, and monitors fixed site locations for customers across various industries. Video from security towers and fixed site locations is streamed to the Company's central monitoring station where video alarms are live verified and responded to based on customer requirements. Zedcor also offers high level security guard services to enterprise level customers who are looking to supplement video-based security for valuable, high risk, or mission critical operational assets.

