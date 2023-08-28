VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Featured on Buffalo Fireside Chats in Exclusive Candid Interview With CEO Barry Henthorn and COO Gene Langmesser

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it was featured on Buffalo Fireside Chats in an exclusive interview with E-Cites' CEO Barry Henthorn and its' COO Gene Langmesser.

The interview can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjQaUtR8bGM

The interview provides insights into the backgrounds and motivations that led the pair to lead the E-Cite Motors Group, discusses specifics about the models that E-Cite is producing, recent non-dilutive financing, and addresses shareholders submitted questions directly.

Some key takeaways from the shareholder questions are that the Company has no plans whatsoever to do any form of reverse stock split, that it values and commits to protect the share structure, and that it intends to become fully reporting with a goal of uplisting to a senior exchange.

Other subjects include details of some of the past projects that they have been involved with and the current status of CARB certification.

Gene Langmesser E-Cite COO stated: "Thank you to the Buffalo Fireside Chats team for taking their time to bring us on their show. They were very easy to work with and create the comfortable environment of a few people just sitting around talking."

Barry Henthorn E-Cites CEO remarked: "I specifically want to thank our shareholders for their participation in helping the Company by making this interview possible, and for their ongoing feedback and support. We encourage any current or potential shareholders to reach out to the company and to me directly."

E-Cite was the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act of which is has three distinctly different vehicles approved. This allows E-Cite to produce its own VINs for production of new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) under the Act registering it as a manufacture for the sale of vehicles worldwide.

As this is the first time in history that a manufacture has reached the point of applying for certification from CARB under the Act, and there was no process in place to do so, E-Cite is working closely with CARB while they defined the process, paving the way for future vehicles to go through the certification process.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

