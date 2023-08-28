Owings Mills, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Inspired by the Emmy® Award-Winning series Ted Lasso, gourmet food company Mackenzie Limited, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is thrilled to announce the launch of Ted Lasso-inspired "Biscuits with the Boss" shortbreads. As fans of the show fondly recall, Coach Lasso began every workday at AFC Richmond with a delivery of hand-baked biscuits and a few words with the boss. Now you can experience the same delectable shortbreads that brightened each of owner Rebecca Welton's mornings.









Mackenzie Limited, with its rich tradition of fine foods from Scotland and around the world, was the perfect partner to make these traditional Scottish treats, symbolic of kindness and generosity. Mackenzie's "Biscuits with the Boss" shortbreads contain all-natural ingredients including rich, creamy butter, with a bit of sugar and a touch of salt. With their classic signature crumble and heart-warming flavor, you'll understand why Rebecca anxiously awaited Ted's daily delivery of these irresistible treats.

"Sharing a shortbread biscuit is an invitation to connect and share a moment of warmth and friendship," said Mackenzie Limited President, Laura McManus. "We created our 'Biscuits with the Boss' to taste just like they came from Ted Lasso's kitchen. They're packaged in the same signature pink box we've all come to recognize, to provide the full Ted Lasso experience."

Mackenzie's "Biscuits with the Boss" shortbreads are available online for nationwide shipping starting on August 28th and are available while supplies last (you can pre-order now to be first to receive!) at https://bit.ly/3OCO9Y9

Fans can now be part of the show in a unique and delicious way. In the true spirit of Ted Lasso, these conversation-worthy biscuits are best served with caring optimism and an unshakeable positive outlook.

Mackenzie Limited is part of the Chesapeake Fine Food Group (CFFG), a privately held, female-owned company focusing on premium quality, direct-to-consumer prepared gourmet foods. Established in 1988, the CFFG family of brands includes Mackenzie Limited, Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes & More, and Impromptu Gourmet. Shop www.mackenzieltd.com.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs, inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Beth Weiss

Bweiss@mackenzieltd.com

phyllis.liu@wbd.com

