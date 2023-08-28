Researchers at Edith Cowan University in Australia have redesigned zinc-air batteries and have found the technology to be preferable to lithium-ion batteries - even for electric vehicles.From pv magazine Australia A team of researchers at Western Australia's Edith Cowan University have redesigned zinc-air batteries and claim to have overcome the technology's notorious power output limitations. "The new design has been so efficient it suppressed the internal resistance of batteries, and their voltage was close to the theoretical voltage which resulted in a high peak power density and ultra-long ...

