Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has augmented its BlueskyINTEL ("BSI") platform with a definitive AI focus and offering.

BSI's web engagement platform for AI and Blockchain, located at www.blueskyintel.com, has continued to grow, and the data repository of solution providers in the AI and Blockchain space has been continuing to expand on a monthly basis since the launch of the platform.

AI and Blockchain continues to represent the next game changing technologies and backbone for future business transactions.

The current exponentially growing awareness around AI, and the impact that AI can have on all business verticals and sectors, has been a major business trigger for BSI's plan to grow AI, and AI solutions, and solution providers on its current intelligence platform BSI.

The BSI platform supports the parallel focus on AI and the Blockchain, positioning can be seen in tangible representation as the platform is now populated with numerous real-world business AI use cases and backed by AI solutions and solution providers. These new additions can be seen at BSI's AI & Blockchain Landscape proprietary search engine located at https://www.blueskyintel.com/landscapes.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "We view AI and Blockchain initiatives as the future of our business and we've been talking about and developing this aspect of our company since 2020, we are starting to see real world use cases for BSI and will continue to focus in this direction for the foreseeable future."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky, in its startup phase, mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based Blockchain technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

