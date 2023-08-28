Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV: SVS) ("Solarvest" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of August 3, 2023, a Notice of Requisition for General Meeting delivered by Garth Greenham and LMC Communications Inc. dated July 24, 2023 has been recognized as valid by the Company and accordingly has scheduled a meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") for November 24, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Management will provide detailed information about the Meeting in a management information circular in advance of the Meeting. Shareholders should read the management information circular carefully before reaching a decision with regard to their votes. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins.

For further information contact:

Claes Ellegaard

Phone: 1.514.898.3488

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

