Dherbs Inc. Adds Affirm, Providing Customers With a Flexible Payment Option

Dherbs' customers can now use Affirm's flexible pay-over-time options when they checkout with their favorite Dherbs items.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Dherbs Inc. announced today that its customers can now seamlessly use Affirm as a payment option at checkout. That brings Affirm's pay-over-time technology, which is already used by millions of customers from other online merchants, to Dherbs' simple and secure checkout.

"We listened to our customers who want convenient and flexible payment options for their Dherbs products," said A.D. Dolphin, CEO of Dherbs Inc. "With Affirm as a payment option, we hope that we can reach new customers who enjoy the pay-over-time freedom that Affirm allows."

Customers want more choices and flexibility when paying online. By integrating Affirm as a payment option, Dherbs can offer its millions of customers personalized payment options. At Dherbs, the goal is to provide simpler, customizable ways for customers to make purchases in this ever-expanding retail environment.

Customers are in complete control of the payment, picking the option that best works for them and their budget. Opt for four interest-free payments every two weeks to monthly installments. Customers can manage payments in the Affirm app or online, setting up AutoPay in order to avoid missing a payment. All the customer has to do is select the Affirm payment option at checkout when shopping for their favorite Dherbs products.

To enjoy a more flexible way to pay for products from Dherbs Inc., please visit www.dherbs.com/store, add your desired items to your cart, and then proceed to checkout.

About Dherbs

Dherbs is one of the leading online retailers of herbal supplements, and it has assisted its customers in reclaiming vibrant, optimal health. While Dherbs' products cannot heal any disease or cure any ailments, they may help facilitate the body's natural healing processes. Dherbs recognizes that the body is capable of incredible things, and providing it with all-natural, high-quality ingredients can help it perform in the best way possible.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.

