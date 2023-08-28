PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Adds Whoa Dough to Growing Ecommerce Fulfillment Portfolio

Maker of America's #1 Vegan Cookie Dough Bar Joins PlantX Web Family

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added Whoa Dough , the maker of flavor-packed, gluten free and vegan cookie dough bars and cookies, to its growing roster of brands adopting its ecommerce fulfillment solutions. As part of this collaboration, Whoa Dough is launching its first refrigerated product, chocolate chip cookie dough , and PlantX will help bring the product to consumers.

"Whoa Dough has grown from a local Ohio treasure, distributed in Whole Foods and other retailers, to a brand that is in high demand across the country," commented Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO. "Their delicious bars target not just consumers with allergies, but vegans and health-conscious consumers seeking a gluten free, plant-based alternative. Their new refrigerated cookie dough has been wildly popular at trade shows, and we are eager to give our large consumer base access to this exciting and tasty product."

"With PlantX as our new partner, Whoa Dough continues to execute on our mission to indulge America's sweet tooth without wreaking havoc on our bellies," commented Whoa Dough's founder, Todd Goldstein. " I started this company to give those with gluten intolerance, like me and my children, a delicious, safe alternative. Demand has taken off, and we are capitalizing on this demand by expanding distribution to PlantX.com and we think this ecommerce relationship will only drive incremental demand."

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram ?| YouTube | TikTok

About Whoa Dough

Whoa Dough was created by Todd Goldstein, an entrepreneur and "foodie" who spent the last decade helping entrepreneurs get their start. In 2011, Goldstein was diagnosed with a gluten intolerance which began his hunt for gluten free products. When his sons were born in 2015 and 2017, they were also diagnosed with a gluten-intolerance which only further increased his desire to create a gluten-free treat. Recognizing that the cookie dough market was a growing trend, but still left those with allergies in the "raw," Todd and his team got to work and 19 iterations and a year-and-a-half later, Whoa Dough was created.

Connect with Whoa Dough: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

