Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial? Nach Schlüsselmeldung genau jetzt rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
25.08.23
08:10 Uhr
0,474 Euro
-0,015
-2,97 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4750,49416:00
0,4720,50116:00
PR Newswire
28.08.2023 | 15:12
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC MOTOR: Moving Towards Globalization: GAC Group's Latest Internationalization Strategy Revealed

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 25th, GAC Group released its 2023 semi-annual report, showing a total operating revenue of 233.532 billion yuan in the first half of the year.


According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, from January to June, China exported a total of 2.14 million vehicles, overtaking Japan as the biggest exporter of cars. As GAC Group looks to the future, international business has become a central focus.

GAC Internationalizes with the Release of the "1551" Strategy

Moving forward, GAC Group has formulated a "1551" internationalization strategy that is guided by "1" goal of achieving 50 million in sales by 2030 and gaining a firm foothold in the "5" major markets of Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America; this will be done through prioritizing "5" brand core values, including brand internationalization, product globalization and localization, sales and service integration, and ecological diversification. The plan will implement "1" system of global organization and talent guarantee mechanism for constructing an overseas business community.

GAC Group aims to establish a branch office in the West European market through the introduction of pure electric vehicles. For the Asia-Pacific market, the company will focus on introducing fuel, hybrid, and pure electric vehicles and establishing production bases in Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, and more. For the Middle East and Africa, the Dubai branch will continue to develop Gulf region markets while simultaneously operating existing Nigeria and Tunisia SKD factories, and promoting CKD operations in Egypt and South Africa. For the Central and South American market, the newly established Mexico branch will strengthen regional operations and management. Development of CIS markets will concentrate on Russia, with a short-term focus on CBU, while being attentive to local production possibilities.

AION New Energy Vehicles Enter Thailand

A leader in the field of new energy vehicles, GAC AION boasts sustained high overseas sales and significant growth and progress. The firm signed a cooperation deal with a distributor in Thailand in June, officially announcing its entry into the Thai market.

GAC Group will continue to be driven by technological innovation, promoting its globalization and accelerating its operations to a global scale. Working with talents and partners worldwide, it is continually helping to build a bright future for Chinese automobiles overseas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195297/GAC_GROUP.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moving-towards-globalization-gac-groups-latest-internationalization-strategy-revealed-301911232.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.