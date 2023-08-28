Garra Fish Spa Holdings Inc.: More Than 120 Investors Are Already on the Hook for Garra Fish Spas at Start Engine

Over 120+ investors have already supported Garra Fish Spas, the safer and more hygienic fish spa experience, on the investment platform www.StartEngine.com, where Garra Fish Spas is conducting its start-up campaign.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Garra Fish Spas has successfully opened 18 locations across six states and is set to launch an additional 5 sites in 2023. These locations are in Simon Malls, Tanger Outlets, and other prime spots. With the money raised through Start Engine, Garra Spas plans to expand to more than 100 mall kiosks and store locations nationwide.





Garra Fish Spa Kiosk Located in King of Prussia Mall, PA

A unique spa experience located in the center of the King of Prussia Mall.





"We recently unveiled our sleek new kiosk footprint, and now we are expanding our presence nationwide," said James Kalp, Chief Operations Officer of Garra Fish Spa Holdings, Inc.

Unlike the more widely known and banned "fish pedicure" - which involves fish biting and eating dead skin - Garra Fish Spas offers a safe and hygienic experience. They use the Garra Rufa Fish native to the fresh waters of Turkey, which consumes only tropical fish food and not dead skin. The Garra Rufa Fish are attracted to your pulse, and the sensation of the fish scales rubbing up against your feet creates the spa experience. There is no biting.

"Our fish spa experience mimics our little fishy friends' natural environment. Our guests' feet give off a vibration in the water (from their pulse), and the fish swim around the feet in search of the source of this vibration," said Kalp.

"They do the same thing in streams and rivers, but they swim around much larger fish, creating a symbiotic relationship where the smaller fish are protected and the larger fish get cleaned by the brushing of many small fins and scales. This light sensation of the fish brushing against the feet of our guests creates a very relaxing and therapeutic (and sometimes ticklish) feeling like nothing else you can imagine," said Kalp.

Garra Fish Spas also uses a patented filtration system that keeps the tanks clean for each guest. The water is cycled and sterilized multiple times during a single session, constantly washing away the skin as it's rubbed off, with no harm to the Garra Rufa Fish.

To join the campaign and invest in Garra Fish Spas, visit the website www.startengine.com/offering/garraspas.

Garra Fish Spas is based in Clearwater, Florida, and offers a unique fish spa experience you won't find anywhere else. Our process includes a fish spa experience and an ionic cleanse to help the body feel relaxed and refreshed. Garra Spas can be found in stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Georgia, and Florida and is quickly growing from a single shopping center kiosk to a well-known brand of store-front locations offering franchise opportunities throughout the U.S.

