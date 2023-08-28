Developed by scientists in Malaysia, the new PVT system is based on a nanoparticle-enhanced phase change material (Nano-PCM) and twisted absorber tubes. The system consists of a 30 W photovoltaic module, absorber tubes attached to the back of the panel via enhanced silicone glue bond, and a PCM container surrounding the tubes.Researchers at the Solar Energy Research Institute (SERI) of the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia have designed a prototype of a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system based on a nanoparticle-enhanced phase change material (Nano-PCM) and twisted absorber tubes. The main goal of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...