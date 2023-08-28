Dietary Supplements Market size worth USD 239.50 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.29% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Dietary Supplements Market Size By Ingredient, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Dietary Supplements Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dietary Supplements Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 129.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 239.50 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dietary Supplements Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Explosive Growth Forecasted for the Dietary Supplements Market: A Comprehensive Market Research Analysis

The dietary supplements market in Japan is poised for remarkable expansion in the upcoming years, driven by a confluence of factors including rising health awareness, demographic shifts, and evolving consumer preferences. This market research analysis delves into the drivers, market outlook, and key players shaping this burgeoning sector.

Market Drivers:

The rising prevalence of chronic heart failure in Japan has set the stage for a substantial surge in the dietary supplements market. With cardiovascular diseases attributed to causes such as obesity and micronutrient deficiencies, the demand for dietary supplements that address these concerns is escalating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the annual incidence of coronary heart failure is estimated between 1 to 2 million patients, with a significant percentage succumbing to heart-related complications. This alarming trend is spurring the adoption of dietary supplements as a preventive measure.

Furthermore, the influence of Western lifestyles, an aging population, and suboptimal dietary habits are contributing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The geriatric demographic in Japan is witnessing a surging demand for dietary supplements, accentuated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has highlighted the importance of immune and digestive health. This situation has triggered a notable upswing in the market for supplements containing essential nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Market Outlook:

The dietary supplements market in Japan is projected to undergo rapid expansion over the forecast period. With prominent players like Pfizer Inc., Amway (Nutrilite), Bayer AG, and Abbott Laboratories dominating the landscape, the market is poised for dynamic growth. The proliferation of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums in tandem with increasing fitness awareness among the youth is set to propel the demand for energy and weight management supplements. This paradigm shift in consumer behavior aligns with the rising emphasis on proactive health management and wellness enhancement.

Key Players:

The dietary supplements market in Japan is characterized by the presence of several key players that are influencing its trajectory. Notable industry stakeholders include Pfizer Inc., Amway (Nutrilite), Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Glanbia, Carlyle Group, Archer Daniels Midland, and Herbalife International. These entities are steering the market through innovative product offerings, strategic partnerships, and expansion initiatives.

As Japan witnesses a paradigm shift towards health-conscious living and preventive healthcare measures, the dietary supplements market is experiencing a transformative growth phase. The combination of rising health concerns, changing consumer preferences, and influential market players underscores the trajectory of this dynamic sector. While challenges related to customization costs persist, the overall market outlook remains optimistic, showcasing promising growth prospects.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market into Ingredient, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, And Geography.

Dietary Supplements Market, by Ingredient

Botanicals



Minerals



Vitamins



Proteins & Amino Acids



Enzymes



Others

Dietary Supplements Market, by Product

Tablets



Capsules



Powder



Liquid



Soft gels



Others

Dietary Supplements Market, by Application

Additional Supplements



Medicinal Supplements



Sports Supplements

Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Online Channels



Others

Dietary Supplements Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

