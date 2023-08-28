Digital Transformation Market size worth USD 1,466.89 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 17.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Digital Transformation Market Size By Technology (Cloud Computing, AI, Big Data And Analytics), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT And Telecom), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Digital Transformation Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Transformation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 351.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,466.89 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=36495

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Transformation Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Digital Transformation Reshaping Global Markets: New Market Research Highlights Key Players and Emerging Trends

In the ever-evolving landscape of modern business, the concept of digital transformation has emerged as a pivotal force driving organizational change and growth. Market research experts have unveiled a comprehensive analysis on Digital Transformation Market highlighting the transformative impact of digital technology on various industries and economies worldwide.

Digital transformation, a strategic process focused on optimizing existing processes through the integration of digital technology, has gained prominence as a means to enhance effectiveness and efficiency. Contrary to a simple replication of traditional services in digital formats, the primary objective is to leverage technology for substantial improvements. This transformative approach encompasses the innovative restructuring of business practices, cultural dynamics, and customer experiences, aligned with dynamic market shifts and organizational needs.

Market Drivers:

The Digital Transformation Market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, driven by the escalating digitization of organizational activities. This surge is propelled by the imperative to meet evolving customer expectations while maximizing operational efficiency. The global digital revolution has ushered in revolutionary advancements, including wireless internet, smartphones, e-commerce platforms, and wearable technologies. These innovations, once confined to developed nations, are now making inroads into emerging economies. The swift pace of digital transformation is not only redefining industries but also hastening the adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Market Outlook:

The impact of digitalization spans across diverse business sectors, presenting an unprecedented potential for value creation and capture. However, alongside these opportunities, substantial risks emerge. The Global Digital Transformation Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by governmental initiatives and policies that prioritize digitization, particularly in emerging markets. As citizens increasingly seek personalized and interconnected interactions with governments, the need for digital transformation becomes more critical than ever.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the Digital Transformation Market landscape include industry leaders such as Dell EMC, Cognizant, Accenture PLC, Google, Capgemini, Siemens AG, Cognex Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. These companies are at the forefront of driving innovation, implementing transformative solutions, and shaping the future of digital business.

The presence of these key players underscores the competitive nature of the digital transformation market. Their expertise and capabilities are instrumental in redefining industries and steering businesses towards success in the digital era.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the landscape is ripe with opportunities, challenges such as data security and privacy concerns, coupled with a shortage of skilled professionals, stand as significant obstacles to the growth of Digital Transformation Market. Moreover, hurdles related to IT modernization have the potential to slow down the market's progress.

As businesses adapt to the evolving digital landscape, strategic approaches that address these challenges will be instrumental in navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

In conclusion, the ongoing wave of digital transformation is redefining business paradigms and sparking unprecedented growth opportunities. With key players leading the charge and a dynamic landscape of opportunities and challenges, the Digital Transformation Market is poised for exciting advancements in the years to come.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Transformation Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Digital Transformation Market into Technology, Industry Vertical, And Geography.

Digital Transformation Market, by Technology

Cloud Computing



AI



Big Data and Analytics



Mobility/Social Media



Cybersecurity



IoT



Others

Digital Transformation Market, by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Healthcare



IT and telecom



Education



Retail



Media and Entertainment



Manufacturing



Government



Others

Digital Transformation Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Component (Analytics, Data Management), By Vertical (Retail And E-commerce, Travel And Hospitality), By Touchpoint (Web, Mobile, E-Mail), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Experience Management Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunication), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market By Service Type (Application Management Service, Enterprise Mobility And Telecom Services), By Application (Retail, Banking), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Asset Management Market By Application (Broadcast And Publishing, Enterprise), By Vertical (Consumer Goods And Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Life Sciences), By Component (Solution, Services), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Digital Transformation Companies severancing conventional methods of industries

Visualize Digital Transformation Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-transformation-market-size-worth-usd-1-466-89-billion-globally-by-2030-at-17-20-cagr-verified-market-research-301911087.html