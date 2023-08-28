Tidal Wave Auto Spa Recognized for Excellence in Philanthropy, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition and Learning & Development

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Wins Two Gold, Two Silver, and Two Bronze 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, won six 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® - including two gold, two silver and two bronze - for various categories.

The company's annual philanthropy event, Charity Day, won its first gold award for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving. The second gold was for Best Advance in Employee Engagement, which was based on the facilitation of company-wide in-person and digital "round tables" and surveys. They won silver in Best Advance in High Potential Engagement for their High-Performance Site Leader Program, and Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Process for their instant applicant communications through LANDED. Both bronze wins were for learning and development programs, including Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University and Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program.

"We're thrilled to be honored with six Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards this year," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Our company has grown significantly over the past few years, and we recognize that our people are Tidal Wave's most valuable resource in providing the ultimate car wash experience to our customers. Each of these awards recognize programs our team has worked incredibly hard on to increase engagement with our employees, enhance our recruitment process, make a positive impact in the communities we serve, and ultimately provide the tools to develop a high-performing team across our footprint. I'm very proud of our team for their collaboration and innovation that made these awards possible."

The 2023 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. Tidal Wave's six winning entries, detailed below, were announced at a live web event on August 17, 2023.

Gold Award

Area: Future of Work Awards

Category: Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving

Entrants: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Entry Title: Tidal Wave Auto Spa Annual Charity Day

Gold Award

Area: Talent Management Awards

Category: Best Advance in Employee Engagement

Entrants: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Entry Title: Tidal Wave Auto Spa Employee Engagement

Silver Award

Area: Talent Management Awards

Category: Best Advance in High Potential Development

Entrants: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Entry Title: Tidal Wave High Performance Site Leader Program

Silver Award

Area: Talent Acquisition Awards

Category: Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Process

Entrants: Tidal Wave Auto Spa and LANDED

Entry Title: Tidal Wave Auto Spa Instant Applicant Communications

Bronze Award

Area: Learning and Development Awards

Category: Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University

Entrants: Tidal Wave Auto Spa and Docebo

Entry Title: The WAVE Intranet and Learning Management System

Bronze Award

Area: Learning and Development Awards

Category: Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Entrants: Tidal Wave Auto Spa and Docebo

Entry Title: The WAVE Intranet

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 181 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

