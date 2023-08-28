The Award rewards Pier Vincenzo Piazza's contribution to the advancement of research in the field of neuroscience

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for brain diseases, today announces that Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of Aelis Farma, has received the Distinguished Achievement Award from the European Behavioural Pharmacology Society (EBPS) at its biennial meeting held from August 22 to 25, 2023 in Mannheim, Germany.

The Distinguished Achievement Award is a prestigious award through which, for over two decades, the EBPS rewards scientists whose discoveries contribute to substantially advancing research in the fields of neuroscience and brain diseases.

At the biennial meeting, Pier Vincenzo Piazza was given honorary life membership of the EBPS. He presented his discovery of a new generation of drugs and Aelis Farma's work in this field during a plenary session entitled: "Signaling-specific inhibition of the CB1 receptor (CB1-SSi), a new pharmacological class for treating pathological conditions associated with hyperactivity of the cannabinoid system".

"This award is an honor, and I am extremely grateful to EBPS for this acknowledgement for all the work accomplished in fundamental and translational research that has led to the development of the new class of drugs, the CB1-SSi, that have been developed and brought to humans thanks to the remarkable work of the Aelis Farma team. I would like to dedicate this award to them and to the members of my previous research team at Inserm, and to thank them wholeheartedly because it is they who have made this collective success possible. All these years of research and the expertise of our teams have today made Aelis Farma one of the most innovative companies in the field of brain diseases and have produced highly promising results in the development of our first two drug candidates, one for treating cannabis addiction and the other for treating cognitive disorders associated with Down Syndrome", Pier Vincenzo Piazza commented.

About the EBPS

The European Behavioural Pharmacology Society (EBPS) is an international society at the crossroads of pharmacology, experimental psychology, psychiatry and neuroscience.

The EBPS welcomes within its ranks all scientists whose work is relevant to the field of neuropsychopharmacology, irrespective of their specific expertise or geographical location. The EBPS is a member of the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS).

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling-Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a natural brain defense mechanism made by the team led by Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was director of Neurocentre Magendie of the INSERM in Bordeaux. By mimicking this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to selectively inhibit the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. CB1-SSi have consequently the potential to provide new treatments for several brain diseases.

Aelis Farma is currently developing two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates: AEF0117 for the treatment of CUD, currently being tested in a phase 2b study in the United States; and AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, including those of Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21), currently in a phase 1/2 study in Spain in people with Down syndrome. The Company also has a portfolio of new innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor.

Aelis Farma draws on the talents of more than 20 highly qualified employees.

