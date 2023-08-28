Anzeige
Montag, 28.08.2023
Actusnews Wire
28.08.2023 | 17:53
120 Leser
ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
28 August 2023

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 21 August 2023 to 27 August 2023, the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
21/08/2023stock exchangePurchase38,550 2.7432.7102.760
21/08/2023stock exchangePurchase117,4962.7482.7102.755
22/08/2023stock exchangePurchase34,3732.7632.7502.775
22/08/2023stock exchangePurchase8,8792.7592.7502.770
23/08/2023stock exchangePurchase41,7802.7452.7252.770
23/08/2023stock exchangePurchase31,4232.7402.7252.756
24/08/2023stock exchangePurchase56,7412.7382.7052.765
24/08/2023stock exchangePurchase28,6792.7212.7002.760
25/08/2023stock exchangePurchase11,9492.7182.7102.720
25/08/2023stock exchangePurchase39,8192.7262.7102.740
Total 409,689

On 28 August 2023, Econocom Group SE held 1,558,400 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179 045 899 securities issued, amounting to 0,87% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benhjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Press relations contact:

info@capvalue.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81503-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2023-08-28_en.pdf

